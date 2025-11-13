iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,687 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,437,000 after purchasing an additional 913,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

