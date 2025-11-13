The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
NYSE GUT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 74,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,775. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Utility Trust
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.