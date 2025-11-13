The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GUT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 74,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,775. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

