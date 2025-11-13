Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Down 3.0%

GGT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 163,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,694. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 31,000 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 848.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

