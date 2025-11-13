Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $12.20. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $12.3050, with a volume of 1,122 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBYD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 2.4%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of -1.49.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 82.54% and a net margin of 146.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBYD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 357,589 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.