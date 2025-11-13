Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $124.87.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,589.44. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

