Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $208.85. 20,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,651. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

