What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for BZH FY2025 Earnings?

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $646.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

