Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews Sells 5,859 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $114,074.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,725.55. This represents a 24.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SMPL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 148,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.14%.Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 343.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 59.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

