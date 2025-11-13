2,560 Shares in Reddit Inc. $RDDT Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reddit by 16.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Reddit by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

NYSE RDDT opened at $195.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 13,911 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.33, for a total value of $2,633,769.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,322,880.69. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,862,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 202,534 shares in the company, valued at $41,404,025.62. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,126 shares of company stock worth $97,231,634. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

