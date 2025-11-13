Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,564,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

