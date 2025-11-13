FY2025 Earnings Forecast for DocGo Issued By Northland Capmk

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for DocGo in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). DocGo had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DocGo from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 169,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. DocGo has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $103.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in DocGo by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 317,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 90,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 92.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 267,259 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of DocGo by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 264,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 140,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

