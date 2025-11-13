Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP John Bugh Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) VP John Bugh sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $103,318.80. This trade represents a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,990. The company has a market capitalization of $649.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.59. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $457,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

