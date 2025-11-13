Strike (STRK) Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Strike has a total market cap of $49.13 thousand and $55.73 thousand worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,674,191 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike (STRK) is a decentralised lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum that enables users to earn interest on their crypto holdings and borrow assets using smart contracts. Its native token, STRK, facilitates governance and incentivises participation within the ecosystem, driving decentralised decision-making.”

