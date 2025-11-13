Comparing City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Free Report) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares City Bank and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 25.32% 18.12% 1.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City Bank and Northrim BanCorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $190.82 million 2.72 $36.97 million $2.81 8.36

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for City Bank and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northrim BanCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northrim BanCorp has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. Given Northrim BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northrim BanCorp is more favorable than City Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats City Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

