W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Linde by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Linde by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

NASDAQ LIN traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $425.01. The company had a trading volume of 432,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.07 and its 200-day moving average is $462.83. The company has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

