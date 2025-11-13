W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after buying an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.79 on Thursday, reaching $1,028.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,430. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,032.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $815.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $778.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

