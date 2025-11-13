Tobam Acquires 1,825 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Tobam raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 223.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Postrock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

