Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 5.38%.
Kuraray Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KURRY remained flat at $32.64 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $47.28.
About Kuraray
