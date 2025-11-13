Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Kuraray Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KURRY remained flat at $32.64 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

