Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

IDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDN

Intellicheck Stock Up 44.7%

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Shares of IDN stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.48. 7,496,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,993. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.38. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 245,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 231,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.