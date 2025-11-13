Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 283.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 12.5%

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.