Sky Harbour Group’s (SKYH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKYH. B. Riley raised Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKYH

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 1.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Shares of SKYH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 51,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,039. The firm has a market cap of $734.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. Sky Harbour Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYH. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the first quarter worth $269,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 145.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.