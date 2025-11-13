Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.02 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Shares of V opened at $339.00 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.78. The firm has a market cap of $621.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

