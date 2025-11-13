Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 18,851 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $226.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $646.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

