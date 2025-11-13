Smithfield Trust Co Buys 25,349 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.