Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 40,669 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $44,329.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,691,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,398.19. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,499.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $171,395.36.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $208,072.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 348,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

