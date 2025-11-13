Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Kava has a total market cap of $156.77 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00005910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,847,744 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

