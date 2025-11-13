Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Trading Down 21.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) fell 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 501.54. 5,246,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 979% from the average session volume of 486,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 to GBX 790 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 750 to GBX 540 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 665.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £445.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 654.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 787.78.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Steve Murrells acquired 12,049 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

