SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 10.1% – Here’s Why

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.2250. 399,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,101,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKYT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 16.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $862.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 756,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $9,123,582.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,161,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,421,804.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,776,571 shares of company stock worth $33,864,690. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 13,712.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 344,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 229,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

