InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,042,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 671% from the average session volume of 135,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
InZinc Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Company Profile
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
