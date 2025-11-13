Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 45,896 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.1030.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KYOCY

Kyocera Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Kyocera had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts forecast that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.