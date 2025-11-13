AI Companions Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $172.27 Million (AIC)

AI Companions (AIC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One AI Companions token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Companions has a market cap of $172.27 million and $4.13 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AI Companions has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Companions Profile

AI Companions’ launch date was September 9th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. The Reddit community for AI Companions is https://reddit.com/r// and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AI Companions’ official message board is medium.com/@aicompanions.

Buying and Selling AI Companions

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.17269586 USD and is down -9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4,011,931.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

