Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

