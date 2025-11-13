FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CPSS Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Consumer Portfolio Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The business had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.49 million.

CPSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Noel Jackson sold 9,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $79,542.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

