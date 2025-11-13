Gas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $146.47 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00002408 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $146.47 million and $7.59 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is the utility token of the Neo blockchain, used to pay for transaction fees, deploy and execute smart contracts, interact with decentralised applications, and participate in network governance. It plays a crucial role in the network’s resource allocation and governance mechanisms. The Neo platform, including its dual-token system of NEO and GAS, was created by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, with the project rebranding from AntShares to Neo in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.