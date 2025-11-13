Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires 1,528 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $219.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.