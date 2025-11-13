Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,506 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 510% compared to the typical daily volume of 575 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Up 18.3%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 18.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 543,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after buying an additional 57,565 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 129,446 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,688. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

