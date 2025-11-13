Financial Comparison: Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Avidbank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska $3.23 billion 1.18 $412.43 million N/A N/A Avidbank $47.45 million 5.93 $21.01 million ($1.82) -14.15

Risk and Volatility

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First National of Nebraska and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0.00 Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avidbank has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Avidbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avidbank is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Avidbank 14.31% N/A N/A

Summary

Avidbank beats First National of Nebraska on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides personal lending products, including secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprising working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, the company offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC real estate secured loans. Further, it provides various financing solutions, such as fund finance, structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, the company offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, positive pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, risk and fraud analytics services, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and complimentary notary services. Furthermore, it offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

