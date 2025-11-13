Critical Review: Future FinTech Group (FTFT) versus Its Competitors

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “INTERNET COMMERCE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Future FinTech Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group N/A -347.16% -200.95% Future FinTech Group Competitors -37.63% 30.62% -5.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Future FinTech Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $2.16 million -$32.96 million -0.09 Future FinTech Group Competitors $38.92 billion $2.17 billion 12.94

Future FinTech Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group. Future FinTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Future FinTech Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Future FinTech Group Competitors 726 3935 8382 269 2.62

As a group, “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies have a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Future FinTech Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Future FinTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Future FinTech Group competitors beat Future FinTech Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

