WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 331 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $7,918,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 247,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 98,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.69. 1,156,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,788,599. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.07. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

