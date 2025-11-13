WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.7%

TEL stock traded down $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $242.24. 208,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

