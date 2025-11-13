W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $686,000 Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,503,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,127,594. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

