National Pension Service Acquires 3,155 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 730,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $89,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,869,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

DELL opened at $140.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

