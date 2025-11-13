WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 58,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 448,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.76. 288,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 366.81 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 592.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.