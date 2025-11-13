Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,085 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.6% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $107,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $244.90 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $257.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.44. The company has a market cap of $274.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

