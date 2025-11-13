Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $538.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of -454.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.00 and a 200-day moving average of $470.25. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total value of $1,077,152.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.49.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

