Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Price Hits $0.0066

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Mother Iggy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mother Iggy has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mother Iggy has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $359.20 thousand worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official website is www.mother.fun. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.00649581 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $367,821.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

