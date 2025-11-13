W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys 5,140 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 816,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

