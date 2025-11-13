W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys 2,540 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after acquiring an additional 658,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,722,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 221,426 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,324. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.