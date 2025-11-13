Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $61.5690. 91,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 725,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $75.00 price target on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Stock Down 8.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,734.01. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Miln sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $37,203.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,949.56. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,528 shares of company stock worth $536,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xometry by 825.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.