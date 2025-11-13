M&G PLC Has $17.95 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

M&G PLC reduced its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 566.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,562 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $134.81. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

